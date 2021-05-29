Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 700.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834,119 shares during the period. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up 5.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SPD traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 43,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,144. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

