Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 613,300 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the April 29th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Sino-Global Shipping America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINO opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $12.28.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 96.10% and a negative net margin of 211.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

