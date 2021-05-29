Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Down 70.3% in May

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the April 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $27.46.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
SHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
