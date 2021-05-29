Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Down 70.3% in May

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the April 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SHI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $27.46.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.5282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

SHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

