SmartCash (SMART) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $523,540.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $523,540.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,118.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.16 or 0.06857199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.35 or 0.01886031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00489028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00184782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.57 or 0.00784676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.00475102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00475290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005876 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

