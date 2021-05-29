Smartlands Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.74 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $35.74 million and $179,771.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.01 or 0.00020464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00071850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00851638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.51 or 0.08681823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00087027 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

