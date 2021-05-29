SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

