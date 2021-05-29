So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.60 million-$68.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.17 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

SY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.