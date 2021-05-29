Sociall (SCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $342,482.09

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Sociall has a market cap of $342,482.09 and approximately $26.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.94 or 0.00850168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.41 or 0.08712800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00087909 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

