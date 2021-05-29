Societe Generale Upgrades Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $511.00.

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $407.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 0.55. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $268.00 and a one year high of $550.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.75.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

