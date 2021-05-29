SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,742 shares of company stock worth $14,452,629. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $258.01 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.91 and a 200-day moving average of $282.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

