Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Soligenix alerts:

SNGX opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Soligenix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Soligenix by 15.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.