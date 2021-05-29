Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Sonova stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. 14,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. Sonova has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.98.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

