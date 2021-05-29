Sora (XOR) Market Cap Hits $112.14 Million

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Sora has a total market cap of $112.14 million and $2.71 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora coin can now be bought for about $320.40 or 0.00928993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sora has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora Coin Profile

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 coins. Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

