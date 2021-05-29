Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,283. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.42.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

SHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.77.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

