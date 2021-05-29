Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of SHC opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 63.42.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,159,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

