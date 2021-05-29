Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

