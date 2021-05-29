Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

