Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,839,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,904,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.