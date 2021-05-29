Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

NYSE:SWK opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.92. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

