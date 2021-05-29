Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

