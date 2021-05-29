Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 219 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $70.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

