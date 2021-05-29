Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$7.25 at National Bankshares

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.58.

CVE:SDE opened at C$4.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.80. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

