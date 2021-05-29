Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the April 29th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 383.0 days.

Shares of SQNXF remained flat at $$53.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $46.26 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.