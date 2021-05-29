SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSPPF opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

