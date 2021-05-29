Stacks (STX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.32 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $15.32 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00317153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00190918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,274,490 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

