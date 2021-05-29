Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

