Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05), reports.

Shares of SLL stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,210. Standard Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$490.50 million and a P/E ratio of -22.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Standard Lithium from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Standard Lithium from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

