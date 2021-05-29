State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $45,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $291.34 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.45, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day moving average of $273.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.92.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

