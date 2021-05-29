State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $53 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $53,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $276,217,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 420,902 shares of company stock valued at $56,863,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average is $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

