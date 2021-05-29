State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,597 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Roku worth $49,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,032 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,555 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $346.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.61. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

