Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.62

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 133468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter. Stellantis had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.25%. Analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.3813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $455,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

