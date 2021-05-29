Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 154.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Stepan worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 12 month low of $87.60 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $301,228.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Insiders sold 9,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

