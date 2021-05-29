Stephens Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to “Overweight”

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,700.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,600.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,371.98 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,439.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,413.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.