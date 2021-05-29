Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of AMC Entertainment Put Options (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 611,178 put options on the company. This is an increase of 772% compared to the typical daily volume of 70,065 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

AMC stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $201,045.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock worth $25,910,149. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

