Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,662 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average daily volume of 572 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

