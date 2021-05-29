Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,051 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,528% compared to the average volume of 126 put options.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.79. Realogy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realogy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after buying an additional 509,774 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 171,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realogy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 556,851 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

