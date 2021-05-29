StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.
STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $65.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $294,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
