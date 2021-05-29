StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $65.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $294,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

