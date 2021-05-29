Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,879,000 after buying an additional 88,506 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,360,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 758,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 704,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,188 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period.

MTUM remained flat at $$170.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. 901,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

