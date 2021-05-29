Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.77. 3,884,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

