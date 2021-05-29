Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,032 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Shares of SSO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.39. 1,152,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,845. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

