Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.66 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.33. 651,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,147. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35.

