Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.90. The company had a trading volume of 375,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,354. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $234.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

