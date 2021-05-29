Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.58. 307,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,127. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.23 and its 200-day moving average is $206.89.

