Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 14,057 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

Shares of SIZE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.72. 15,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $84.34 and a one year high of $127.97.

