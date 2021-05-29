Streamr (DATA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $66.06 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018498 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00883193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.34 or 0.09258146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00090439 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

