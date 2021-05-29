Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

