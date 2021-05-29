Summit X LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Summit X LLC cut its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 593.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,467,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.81. 138,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

