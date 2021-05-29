Summit X LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,394,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,569,697. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.