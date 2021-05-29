Summit X LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.71. 4,850,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

