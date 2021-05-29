Summit X LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.0% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,533. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

